SDCC 2017: FX Plans Stunt To Lead Fans To American Horror Story 7 Reveals!

Fans of FX’s American Horror Story can begin the journey to the next installment at a special stunt this Thursday night at San Diego Comic-Con. This first step, which will open the door to all future reveals ahead of this fall’s premiere of AHS’s seventh installment, will take place at 9:15 PM PT at the water’s edge adjacent to the “FXHibition” space at the Hilton Bayfront Park.

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 takes place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, during the weekend of July 19 – July 23.

Join the Hunt for Clues to American Horror Story 7 At Exclusive San Diego Comic-Con Stunt

Special Stunt on Thursday, July 20 at 9:15 PM PT Will Give Fans the Key to All Future Reveals Leading Up To This Fall’s Premiere

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2017 – Dare to join? Fans of FX’s award-winning American Horror Story can begin the journey to the next installment at a special stunt this Thursday night at San Diego Comic-Con. This first step, which will open the door to all future reveals ahead of this fall’s premiere of AHS’s seventh installment, will take place at 9:15 PM PT at the water’s edge adjacent to the “FXHibition” space at the Hilton Bayfront Park.

Event: AHS 7 – First Reveal

AHS 7 – First Reveal Date: Thursday, July 20, 2017

Thursday, July 20, 2017 Time: 9:15 PM PT

9:15 PM PT Location: Waterfront adjacent to FXhibition at the Hilton Bayfront Park

The Emmy®, Golden Globe® and AFI® Award winning series from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will return this fall to FX for its seventh installment. The sixth installment, American Horror Story: Roanoke, recently received four Emmy Award nominations in the hairstyling, makeup and sound editing categories. The American Horror Story franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Like this: Like Loading...