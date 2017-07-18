SDCC 2017: Dark Horse Acquires Digital Rights to Manga Classic Berzerk!

Leading into San Diego Comic-Con 2017, Dark Horse celebrates the release of Berserk Vol. 38 by announcing that it has acquired the digital rights to the entire series.

Digitial editions of Berserk Volumes 1–38 are now available to purchase on Digital.Darkhorse.com, Apple’s iBookstore, Amazon Kindle, Kobo, Barnes & Noble’s NOOK, Comixology, and Google Play.

SDCC 2017: DARK HORSE ACQUIRES DIGITAL RIGHTS TO “BERSERK” MANGA

Publisher Gives Fans Digital Access to 38 “Berserk” Volumes

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 18, 2017)—Celebrating the release of Berserk Volume 38, Dark Horse is excited to announce the acquisition of digital rights to for the full Berserk manga library (Volumes 1–38).

Still going strong after over twenty-five years in Japan, Berserk is one of the most popular and longest-running seinen series ever published in North America, and with over 1.2 million copies sold, Berserk has recently smashed onto the New York Times best-selling manga list. Dark Horse Manga has published print editions of creator Kentaro Miura’s (Giganto Maxia, Japan, King of Wolves) Berserk since 2003.

Berserk Volume 38 brings Guts and company to the isle of Skellig in hopes that elven magic can cure the afflicted Casca, but the cure could come at a deadly cost. Meanwhile, Guts’ Band of the Hawk comrade Rickert journeys to the city of Falconia, the seat of power for Griffith, the resurrected former Hawks commander. But the glittering towers of Falconia cast the darkest of shadows, and a legion of demonic monstrosities dwell in the darkness!

