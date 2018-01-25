Scared of Living Trailer: Finding Your Feet!

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott discovers that her husband of forty years is having an affair with her best friend she seeks refuge in London with her estranged, older sister Bif. The two could not be more different – Sandra is a fish out of water next to her outspoken, serial dating, free-spirited sibling. But different is just what Sandra needs at the moment, and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to a community dance class, where gradually she starts finding her feet and romance as she meets her sister’s friends, Charlie, Jackie and Ted.

Finding Your Feet will be in theaters on March 30th.

FINDING YOUR FEET

Directed by Richard Loncraine

Written Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard

Starring Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, Joanna Lumley and David Hayman

111 Minutes

#FindingYourFeet

