Save Your Friends or Save the World Trailer: Maze Runner: Death Cure!

It’s the Gladers vs. WCKD in Last City – for a cure to the deadly plague that has ravaged the Earth.

Maze Runner: Death Cure premiere on January 26, 2018.

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

In Theaters January 26, 2018

Director: Wes Ball

Produced by: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Lee Stollman

