Santa Clarita Diet Renewed!

Santa Clarita Diet will be back to interfere with our eating habits in a third season.

The series will reappear on Netflix in 2019. A link to a clever announcement video follows.

Santa Clarita Diet | Did someone say Season 3?

About Santa Clarita Diet:

Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis.

Showrunner Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers on the series. Nancy Juvonen is a producer. Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix production.

