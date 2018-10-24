Sandra Bernhard to Guest Star in Sweetbitter: Season 2!

Sandra Bernhard has been signed to guest star as Maddie Glover in season two of Sweetbitter.

SANDRA BERNHARD CAST IN STARZ ORIGINAL SERIES “SWEETBITTER”

Actor Cast in Guest Role as Production Continues in New York

Santa Monica Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced that Sandra Bernhard (“POSE,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) will portray ‘Maddie Glover’ in a guest role in the second season of the STARZ Original Series “Sweetbitter.”

Maddie Glover is the Head Chef and Owner of the “Sweetbitter” restaurant. Launched to culinary fame at 26 and now manning a global food empire, Maddie is driven and unapologetic. 22W was her first restaurant and first love. Maddie may have turned more CEO than Chef in recent years, but she’s quick to remind her staff – Howard included – that it’s her name on the menu.

Actress/comedienne/performer Sandra Bernhard has recently joined the cast of the FX Television/ Ryan Murphy show “POSE” as a series regular on its upcoming new season and has appeared on CBS’ “2 Broke Girls,” Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Will & Grace” and many other shows. She is also now in her third year as host of “Sandyland” on SiriusXM Radio. Along with her television and film credits, she is a pioneer of the one-woman show and will be performing live at The Wallis in Beverly Hills and Joe’s Pub in New York City, both in December 2018. Bernhard is repped by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company and Lawrence Kopeikin at Morris Yorn.

Based on the national bestselling novel of the same name by Stephanie Danler, season one of “Sweetbitter” starred Ella Purnell as “Tess,” alongside Tom Sturridge (“The Hollow Crown), Caitlin FitzGerald (“Masters of Sex”), Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Eden Epstein (“In Between Men”), Jasmine Mathews (“Blue Bloods”), Danyar (“Claws”) and Paul Sparks (“The Girlfriend Experience”). Danler serves as creator, executive producer and writer on the series. Stuart Zicherman (“The Americans”) serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Plan B.

