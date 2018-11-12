Salem Through The Christmas Holidays with Sabrina!

Netflix has announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will have a special Christmas episode – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale will premiere on December 14th.

Feline the holiday cheer. The CAOS holiday special arrives December 14. pic.twitter.com/pfqY0tzflq — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) November 12, 2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Sabrina Spellman’s 16th birthday might be over, but the gifts keep on coming. A special holiday episode, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, launches on Netflix December 14.

About the episode: The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice—the longest night of the year—when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors—both welcome and unwelcome— you never know what might come down the chimney…

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Donna Thorland. Directed by Jeff Woolnough

About the series: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

