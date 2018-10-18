Sailor Moon S: The Movie To Reach Home Media In October!

In Sailor Moon S: The Movie, a sudden snowstorm has hit Tokyo, marking the return of an ancient being named Princess Snow Kaguya! She has a chilling plan to freeze Earth, but it requires the recovery of a missing piece of her ice crystal. After falling ill due to the cold, Luna is rescued by a kind hearted but misunderstood astronomer, Kakeru, who happens to have the remaining shard of the crystal! Called into action to protect Luna and her newfound crush, Sailor Moon and her team of Sailor Guardians are now only hope the world has of avoiding an eternal Winter!

Sailor Moon S: The Movie will be in stores this month.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF SAILOR MOON S: THE MOVIE

Second SAILOR MOON Feature Film Debuts In Stunning HD In A New Blu-Ray/DVD Combo Pack

San Francisco, CA, October 18, 2018 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delights anime fans as it announces the home media release of SAILOR MOON S: THE MOVIE. The second feature film of the popular fantasy/adventure anime series is now available as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack as well as a Standard Edition DVD Set.

“The Sailor Guardians return in their second feature film to face a dangerous new icy threat fans of the franchise won’t want to miss,” says Brian Ige, VIZ Media’s Vice President of Animation. “Catch all the action for the first time in vivid HD this October!”

The SAILOR MOON S: THE MOVIE Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack carries an MSRP of $29.98 U.S. / $34.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD Set has an MSRP of $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN. English as well as Japanese (with English subtitles) dialogue options are available on both formats.

Bonus features for the Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack includes English voice cast interviews, English credits, and more. The film is presented in crisp 1080p HD resolution. Bonus features for the Standard Edition DVD Set include English credits.

Fans are also invited to enjoy the original SAILOR MOON anime series as well as SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL, which are now available from VIZ Media as Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Packs as well as multi-disc Standard Edition DVD Sets.

For more information on SAILOR MOON, SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL and other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

