Sailor Moon R: The Movie Expands to More U.S. Theaters!

VIZ Media and Eleven Arts are expanding the theatrical release of Sailor Moon R: The Movie. The film is now set for release in more than 240 theaters nationwide as of January 19th – with more to be added.

VIZ MEDIA AND ELEVEN ARTS EXPAND SPECIAL PREMIERES OF SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE TO ADDITIONAL U.S. MOVIE THEATRES

First Feature Film Of The Legendary Magical Girl Anime Series Makes A Big Screen Premiere With A Celebrated English Cast

VIZ Media and Los Angeles-based film distribution company, ELEVEN ARTS, notably increase the number of cities and theatres that will present the U.S. premiere of SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE. The special limited engagement will be hosted in more than 240 theatres starting January 19th, with theaters continuing to be added in the coming weeks. Newly added screenings are in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver, and more! The exclusive event will also feature the North American theatrical debut of the original SAILOR MOON short, MAKE UP! SAILOR GUARDIANS.

For a full list of participating theaters, specific screening date times, and to purchase advance tickets, please visit: www.elevenarts.net/sailormoon.

In SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side – it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!

In MAKE UP! SAILOR GUARDIANS, Usagi and Chibi-Usa are at a cafe when they overhear two girls debating which one of the Sailor Guardians is the best. Will Usagi’s alter-ego, Sailor Moon, end up being their favorite? Fans will not want to miss the answer!

Presented uncut and for the first time in North American theaters, SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE features the renowned English language cast already familiar to fans from the VIZ Media-distributed SAILOR MOON anime series. Voice actress Stephanie Sheh reprises her leading role of Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon along with actor Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba / Tuxedo Mask. Newcomer Ben Diskin will voice the role of the film’s villain, Fiore.

The SAILOR MOON anime series depicts the adventures of Usagi Tsukino, a cheerful 14-year-old schoolgirl who often finds herself in unwanted trouble. One day, she saves a talking cat named Luna from some mean kids, and her life is changed forever. Luna gives Usagi a magic brooch that transforms her into Sailor Moon, guardian of love and justice!

The SAILOR MOON anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation!

For more information on SAILOR MOON and other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.

