Ryan Gosling To Host Season 43 Premiere of Saturday Night Live!

Ryan Gosling, whose film Blade Runner 2049 opens on October 6th, will host the 43rd season premiere of Saturday Night live. It will be his second time as host.

Wonder woman’s Gal Gadot and Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani will host in weeks two and three.

