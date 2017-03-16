Run Rabbit Run Trailer: Early Man!

From the man who gave us Wallace and Gromit comes the prehysterical Early Man – the story of plucky caveman Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his efforts to unite his tribe against the Mighty Bronze Age.

Plus, a saber-toothed rabbit. So there’s that…

Early will premiere in the UK on January 26th, 2018 – U.S. TBD.

EARLY MAN – Teaser Trailer – In cinemas January 2018 A.D. – YouTube

ARRIVING IN CINEMAS 2018 A.D.

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne), along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game. It also marks Nick Park’s first feature film since Academy-Award winning WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT. Supported by accomplished screenwriter Mark Burton this new film unleashes an unforgettable cast of hilarious new characters.

Starring EDDIE REDMAYNE, TOM HIDDLESTON, MAISIE WILLIAMS and TIMOTHY SPALL + “THE TRIBE” played by: RICHARD AYOADE as Treebor

SELINA GRIFFITHS as Magma

JOHNNY VEGAS as Asbo

MARK WILLIAMS as Barry

GINA YASHERE as Gravelle

SIMON GREENALL as Eemak Official website: http://www.earlymanmovie.com/

