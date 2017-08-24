Rough Night – Rougher Morning Edition Coming To Home Video!

Rough Night – an R-rated comedy that fuses elements of Bridesmaids and A Weekend at Bernie’s – follows five best friends from college who reunite for a bachelorette party that goes horribly wrong.

Rough Night is available on Digital on Friday, August 25th – with the Rougher Morning Edition on Blu-ray and DVD on September 5th.

ROUGH NIGHT

Get the Party Started Early on Digital Friday, August 25

“The Rougher Morning” Edition Blu-ray™ Available September 5

~ “The Rougher Morning” Edition Includes a Gag Reel, Deleted Scenes, Naughty Neighbor Diaries, Improv-O-Rama, and More! ~

TORONTO, Ont. (Aug 23, 2017) – Experience one hilariously wild night out without leaving home when ROUGH NIGHT gets the party started on digital Friday, August 25, and on “The Rougher Morning” Edition Blu-raySeptember 5 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Scarlett Johansson (Marvel’s Avengers series), Kate McKinnon (TV’s “Saturday Night Live”), Jillian Bell (Office Christmas Party), Ilana Glazer (TV’s “Broad City”) and Zoë Kravitz (TV’s “Big Little Lies”) give laugh-out-loud performances as college friends who reunite for a girls weekend getaway in Miami in this shockingly funny comedy directed by Lucia Aniello (TV’s “Broad City”) and co-starring Paul W. Downs (TV’s “Broad City”), Ty Burrell (TV’s “Modern Family”) and Demi Moore (Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle).

“The Rougher Morning” Edition Blu-ray and digital release feature exclusive bonus material including a Gag Reel, Deleted Scenes, Naughty Neighbor Diaries, Improv-O-Rama, plus DVD bonus material including a Scandalous Sing-Along and more behind-the-scenes fun with the featurettes “Killer Cast,” “The Dynamic Duo: Lucia and Paul,” “Playing Dead” and “Do a Little Dance.”

Synopsis :

Five best friends from college (Johansson, McKinnon, Bell, Glazer and Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild weekend getaway in Miami. Their outrageous antics and hard partying result in hilariously unexpected consequences, which land them in a seemingly impossible situation to escape.

ROUGH NIGHT was directed by Lucia Aniello and co-written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs. It was produced by Matt Tolmach (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Dave Becky (TV’s “Master of None,” “Everybody Hates Chris”). Matthew Hirsch and Ben Waisbren are the executive producers.

“The Rougher Morning” Edition Blu-ray & Digital Bonus Exclusives:

Gag Reel – Laughing along with the ladies of Rough Night in this hilarious collection of outtakes!

Deleted Scenes – 11 deleted scenes saved from the cutting room floor.

“Naughty Neighbor” Diaries – Explore Pietro and Lea’s one-of-a-kind sensual video dating profile.

Video Dating Profile “Open Says Me” Questionnaire

Improv-O-Rama – Catch all the improv alternate lines of dialogue in this Improv-line-o-rama!

Plus DVD bonus material

DVD Bonus Materials Include:

Scandalous Sing-Along – Follow the bouncing X-rated glasses with this original adult sing-along!

“Killer Cast” Featurette – Hear from your favorite cast of ladies as they discuss their first impressions and favorite parts of the film.

“The Dynamic Duo: Lucia and Paul” Featurette – Lucia Anillo and Paul Downs discuss their past projects and how this one came to be.

“Playing Dead” Featurette – Learn more about Jay-the-fake-stripper and hear from the cast and crew about working with and casting him.

“Do a Little Dance” Featurette – In this special feature, learn about the work behind the scenes that made this dance number “b’genius.”

ROUGH NIGHT has a run time of approximately 101 minutes and is rated 14A for crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and brief bloody images.

