Reba McEntire To Host Eighth Annual CMA Country Christmas!

Reba McEntire will host the eighth annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

The two-hour holiday music celebration airs on ABC and will feature performances by McEntire and a lineup of today’s best in Country sharing their favorite sounds of the season.

The 2017 edition of CMA Country Christmas will premiere on Monday, November 27th (8/7C).

Tickets for November 14 Taping at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Sale Friday, October 6, at Opry.com

Track Listing for Third Holiday Album ‘My Kind of Christmas’ Re-Release, October 13, Revealed

Country Music queen Reba McEntire will debut as host for the eighth annual “CMA Country Christmas” event from Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry House on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 8/7C. The two-hour holiday music celebration airs on The ABC Television Network and will feature performances by McEntire and a lineup of today’s best in Country sharing their favorite sounds of the season.

“Christmas is such a special time. It reminds me of growing up in Oklahoma and singing carols with my family,” said McEntire. “I’m just tickled to join a group of some of my best Country buddies onstage to celebrate the holiday season. This is where my love of music began.”

“Reba epitomizes country and the cheer of the holiday season,” said CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “She’s also the most nominated female in CMA Awards history, so the fit couldn’t be more perfect.”

Tickets for the November 14 taping of “CMA Country Christmas” go on sale Friday, October 6, at Opry.com. Artist performer lineup to be announced soon.

“My Kind of Christmas” Track List:

Winter Wonderland The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire) Mary, Did You Know? (with Vince Gill and Amy Grant) Jingle Bell Rock O Holy Night Hard Candy Christmas Back To God (with Lauren Daigle) (Acoustic Version) Santa Claus Is Coming To Town O Come All Ye Faithful O Little Town Of Bethlehem (with Darius Rucker) White Christmas Jingle Bells I’ll Be Home For Christmas Silent Night (with Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)

For updates and information, visit CMAChristmas.com or follow us on Twitter @Countrymusic.

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Paul Miller is the director; and Jon Macks is the writer.