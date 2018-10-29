Reba McEntire Hosts 9th Annual CMA Country Christmas!

Reba McEntire will return to host her second straight CMA Country Christmas special for ABC.

Performers will include Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Brad Paisley, The Isaacs and more (complete lineup below).

The 9th Annual CMA Country Christmas special will air on Monday, December 10th (8/7C).

Iconic entertainer Reba McEntire, who returns as host for a second year, will also perform during the holiday music special. Joining Reba are legendary acts and country favorites including Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs and Brett Young, taking the stage for a night filled with Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations.

CMA has partnered with Balsam Hill, the leading provider of high-quality, realistic artificial Christmas trees and décor, to decorate the “CMA Country Christmas” stage this year. Learn more about Balsam Hill at www.balsamhill.com.

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Paul Miller is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

