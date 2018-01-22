Reasonable Facsimilies Trailer: A Stupid and Futile Gesture!

A Stupid and Futile Gesture is the story of Doug Kenney, the creator of National Lampoon.

The new trailer features Martin Mull – as Modern Doug – noting that the actors playing several key roles don’t look much like the originals – in that dry, slightly nasty manner that Mull has perfected over decades of comedy genius.

A Stupid and Futile Gesture premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 26th.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture is the story of comedy wunderkind Doug Kenney, who co-created the National Lampoon, Caddyshack, and Animal House. Kenney was at the center of the 70’s comedy counter-culture which gave birth to Saturday Night Live and a whole generation’s way of looking at the world.

