Python, Pegg & Williams Trailer: Absolutely Anything!

As an experiment, a group of eccentric aliens confer a human being with the power to do absolutely anything – If he uses his gift well the planet lives; if not…

How’s that working out? Well, he’s given his dog the ability to talk…

Absolutely Anything stars Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale and Robin Williams as Dennis, the dog. John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle also star – with Rob Riggle, Eddie Izzard and Joanna Lumley.

Absolutely Anything will be in theaters on May 12th.

A disillusioned school teacher suddenly finds he has the ability to do anything he wishes – a challenge bestowed upon him by power-crazed aliens, watching him from space.

Absolutely Anything start Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, and Robin Williams in his final performance.

U.S. RELEASE DATE: 05.12.2017

MORE INFO: https://www.absolutelyanythingmovie.com/

