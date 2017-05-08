Preacher Key Art Showcases Powerful Trio!

Today, AMC released four “Preacher” key art images in anticipation of the show’s second season featuring its “Powerful” trio: Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun). The critically-acclaimed, supernatural series returns with a two-night event, beginning with the season premiere on Sunday, June 25th (10:00/9C), followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26th (9:00/8C) in the series’ regular time slot.

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise of the same name, “Preacher” is an absurdly twisted and action packed thrill ride. When Jesse Custer, a small-town preacher with a criminal past, realizes God is absent from Heaven, Jesse sets out to find Him. Along for the ride are Tulip, Jesse’s volatile true love, and Cassidy, a 119 year old Irish vampire and Jesse’s best mate. The gang ends up in New Orleans, where they must dodge local gangsters, dangerous secret agents in white suits, and the Saint of Killers, an unstoppable killer cowboy from Hell.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Sausage Party,” “Neighbors 2,” “Superbad”) and showrunner Sam Catlin (“Breaking Bad”). The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Ken F. Levin, Michael Slovis and the author of the “Preacher” graphic novel, Garth Ennis.

“Preacher” season two stars Cooper, Negga, Gilgun, Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, and new additions Noah Taylor (“Peaky Blinders,” “Game of Thrones”), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, My Week with Marilyn), Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul,” “Fargo”), Malcolm Barrett (Dear White People), Justin Prentice (“13 Reasons Why,” “Awkward”) and Ronald Guttman (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Mad Men”).

