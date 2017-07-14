Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gets a 4K Release!

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer announced that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is also coming to glorious 4K UHD Blu-ray on October 3rd. In addition to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, this marks Disney’s 2nd 4k UHD Release, hopefully this is a sign that Disney is now fully aboard the 4K Bandwagon. My question and hope remains that this means Disney’s Movies Anywhere will also now stream in 4K UHD.

Fans who bring home “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will experience the nonstop action in stunning 4K Ultra HD format, the ultimate home entertainment experience with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Bonus material includes a collection of behind-the-scenes, making-of stories, including a conversation with directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg; a sit-down with the two young newcomers who play Henry and Carina; the secrets behind the menacing new villain, Salazar, and his ferocious ghost sharks; an on-set visit with Jack’s first mate from all five films; a chat with Sir Paul McCartney who appears as Uncle Jack; and a discussion about the franchise’s legacy; along with hilarious bloopers, deleted scenes and memories from producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s photo diary.

