Pink Adds 2nd DC Show

Apparently I’m not the only one of who loves them some Pink. Presale for next year’s tour already sold out. Due to overwhelming demand she’s adding a 2nd DC date. The Beautiful Trauma tour will now hit Capital One Bank Arena (God I hate that name, for now on I’m calling it Cap Center II!), April 16 and 17th, 2018. For the added 4/17/18 show, Presale for American Express® Card Members starts Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 AM. For the 4/16/18 show, Presale for American Express® Card Members is happening now. Tickets go on sale to the public for both shows Friday, October 13 at 10:00 AM at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster, the venue box office, or by phone 800-745-3000. Visit LiveNation.com for additional presale information.

Like this: Like Loading...