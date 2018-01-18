Piercing: A Guy Sets Out with a Murder Kit!

Nicolas Pesce’s new film, Piercing has been selected for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and will have its world premiere at the PC Library at 11:59 on Saturday, January 20th.

The noir-ish film finding its protagonist, Reed, leaving on a business trip – instead of a suitcace of clothes and grooming products, he has assembled a murder kit.

What could possibly go wrong?

Piercing stars Christopher Abbott, Mia Wasikwska, Laia Costa, Marin Ireland, Maria Dizzia and Wendell Pierce.

PIERCING

Written and Directed by Nicolas Pesce

Starring Christopher Abbott, Mia Wasikowska, Laia Costa, Marin Ireland, Maria Dizzia, Wendell Pierce

WORLD PREMIERE – Midnight (Acquisition Title/UTA)

Synopsis:

Reed (Christopher Abbott) is going on a business trip. He kisses his wife and infant son goodbye, but in lieu of a suitcase filled with clothes, he’s packed a toothbrush and a murder kit. Everything is meticulously planned: check into a hotel and kill an unsuspecting victim. Only then will he rid himself of his devious impulses and continue to be a good husband and father. But Reed gets more than he bargained for with Jackie (Mia Wasikowska), an alluring call girl who arrives at his room. First, they relax and get in the mood, but when there’s an unexpected disruption, the balance of control begins to sway back and forth between the two. Is he seeing things? Who’s playing whom? Before the night is over, a feverish nightmare will unfold, and Reed and Jackie will seal their bond in blood.

Based on the critically acclaimed cult novel by Ryu Murakami, Director Nicolas Pesce (THE EYES OF MY MOTHER, Sundance 2016) blends psychological horror with comedy and stylish neo-noir, resulting in a sly take on the fantasy of escape and the hazards of modern romance.

TRT: 81 Minutes

Country: USA

Language: English

Screenings:

World Premiere: Saturday, January 20th at 11:59pm (PC Library)

Public Screening #2: Sunday, January 21st at 8:30pm (Egyptian, PC)

Public Screening #3: Wednesday, January 24th at 8:30pm (The MARC)

Public Screening #4: Friday, January 26th at 11:59pm (Broadway 6, SLC)

Public Screening #5: Saturday, January 27th at 11:59pm (PC Library)

