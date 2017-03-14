Peter Capaldi’s Last Season Premiere of Doctor Who Gets Theatrical Release!

Tickets as on sale now for a special Doctor Who event: the tenth and final season premiere for Peter Capaldi’s Doctor in theaters nationwide for two nights only: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19.

In addition to the feature content, audiences will enjoy the premiere episode of the Doctor Who spinoff series Class, featuring a guest appearance by the Doctor himself, Peter Capaldi, and the never-before-seen bonus feature Becoming the Companion, in which fans will travel with new companion Pearl Mackie from the London stage through the doors of the TARDIS to a once-in-a-lifetime role, or as Pearl says, “the most insane thing that’s ever happened to me.” The bonus feature includes exclusive interviews with Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi, and Steven Moffat, and is narrated by Osgood herself, Ingrid Oliver.

Tickets on Sale Now for Doctor Who: Season 10 Premiere Starring Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie In Cinemas for Two Nights This April

Featuring Debut of Class and All-New Bonus Feature Becoming the Companion

Hot Topic Offers 25% off Doctor Who Merchandise

Titan Comics Offers three FREE Digital Comic Books with Purchase through Atom Tickets

DENVER – March 13, 2017 – Tickets are now available for the Fathom Events presentation of BBC AMERICA’s Doctor Who: Season 10 Premiere, playing in movie theaters nationwide for two nights only on Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. local time, following BBC AMERICA’s television premiere on Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c.

With as the official retail partner of the Doctor Who: Season 10 Premiere cinema event, attendees can bring in their ticket stub or proof of purchase to Hot Topic retail locations for 25% off Doctor Who merchandise, valid March 10 – May 6, 2017.

In addition, fans who purchase tickets through Atom Tickets will receive three free Doctor Who digital comic books from Titan Comics and ComiXology, delivered to purchasing email address on event date.

These partnerships along with Fathom Events presentation is all brought together through licensing deals with BBC Worldwide North America.

Tickets can also be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 550 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Season 10 will see Peter Capaldi embark on his thrilling final series as the Twelfth Doctor as well as the introduction of brand new companion Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts and the return of alien companion Matt Lucas as Nardole. Fantastic adventures and terrifying monsters await the team of heroes as they journey through space and time in this latest instalment of the globally-renowned drama. Expect laughter, danger, and exhilarating escapades in this final season under the helm of lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

For artwork/photos related to The Doctor Who: Season 10 Premiere, visit the Fathom Events press site.



