Pedro Pascal Heads Cast of The Mandalorian!

Lucasfilm has announced the cast for its TV series The Mandalorian – and revealed that Pedro Pascal is the Deadly Gunfighter lead in the show.

Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow and Omid Ahtabi join the previously announced Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte to round out the core cast.

Pedro Pascal Revealed as the Deadly Gunfighter of The Mandalorian

All-Star Cast to Appear in Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars Live-Action Series

Lucasfilm is pleased to announce the cast of the first-ever Star Wars live-action series –The Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal (Narcos) has been cast in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He is joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and Nick Nolte (Affliction).

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” says Executive Producer Jon Favreau.

Currently in production, The Mandalorian is written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni(Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) directing the first episode and serving as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Additional episodic directors include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The highly anticipated series will be exclusive to Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, which is set to launch in late 2019.

