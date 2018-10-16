PBS Sets Victorian Mystery The Woman in White for October 21st!

A new drama based on Wilkie Collins’ classic Victorian mystery novel, The Woman in White, will premiere on PBS on October 21st (check local listings for times).

Following an encounter with a mysterious woman in white, young teacher Walter Hartwright finds himself drawn him into a web of mystery and deception that transforms his life forever.

New Drama Mystery Series, THE WOMAN IN WHITE, Premieres Sunday, October 21 on PBS

Based on the Classic Victorian Novel, The Five-Part Thriller

Stars Jessie Buckley, Ben Hardy and Olivia Vinall

ARLINGTON, VA; September 24, 2018 – THE WOMAN IN WHITE, a new television series adapted from the 19th century mystery novel by Wilkie Collins, will air on PBS beginning Sunday, October 21, 2018, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET through November 18 (check local listings) and will stream nationally on PBS.org

The five-part series stars Jessie Buckley (“Taboo”) as the strong-minded heroine Marian Halcombe; Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) as the young teacher Walter Hartright; Olivia Vinall (Where Hands Touch) as the heiress Laura Fairlie; Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible II) as the villainous Sir Percival Glyde; and Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Mr. Frederick Fairlie, the uncle of Laura and Marian.

THE WOMAN IN WHITE begins when Walter Hartright, a young drawing master, encounters a spectral woman dressed all in white on a moonlit road on Hampstead Heath. After offering his assistance to the strange woman, he is shocked to discover that she has just escaped from a nearby insane asylum. The encounter draws him into a web of mystery and deception that transforms his life forever.

Shortly afterwards, Walter takes up a teaching position in the Cumbrian village of Limmeridge. There, he meets his pupils – the clever, bold Marian Halcombe and the beautiful, sweet-natured Laura Fairlie. Over the next few weeks, Walter and Laura form a strong attachment for one another. However, she is promised in marriage to Sir Percival Glyde, a charming local baronet with a secret he will do anything to protect.

Soon after the wedding, Glyde’s true nature begins to emerge and Laura is placed in a precarious situation. Marian and Walter race to rescue Laura and expose Sir Percival and his past.

THE WOMAN IN WHITE is executive produced by David M. Thompson of Origin Pictures and Mona Qureshi of the BBC. The series is produced by Sarah Curtis, directed by Carl Tibbets and adapted by writer Fiona Series. The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins was written in 1859, and was a commercial success and cultural sensation at the time. It is widely considered to be among the first mystery novels.

Full episodes of THE WOMAN IN WHITE will stream for free simultaneously with each broadcast and be available for two weeks on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBS apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

THE WOMAN IN WHITE will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from PBS Distribution and can be purchased at ShopPBS.org. The series will also be available for digital download.

