Paranoid Much? Trailer: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj!

Paranoid?

You won’t be after you watch the trailer for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj – the new weekly news and culture dissection show featuring comic Hasan Minhaj.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj premieres on Netflix on Sunday, October 28th.

All Eyes Are on Hasan Minhaj in New Netflix Promo for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, New Weekly Comedy Show, Debuting Sunday, October 28

· Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will debut on Netflix on Sunday, October 28th. Netflix has committed to an unprecedented 32 episode order, making Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show.

· Series description: Minhaj’s weekly comedy show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

· Bio: Last year, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King that earned him a 2018 Peabody Award, and for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he was Jon’s last hire, in November 2014 as a correspondent and continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year. In addition, Minhaj and his sketch comedy quartet, Goatface, will bring their wide-ranging brand of humor to Comedy Central for a one-hour special later this year.

· Hasan Minhaj kicked off a 16-city North American Tour, BEFORE THE STORM, in August and recently added shows at NYC’s Carnegie Hall on 10/18 . Additional dates, locations, and more information can be found at HasanMinhaj.com.

o Executive Producer: Hasan Minhaj [Minhaj Inc]

o Executive Producer and Co-Creator: Prashanth Venkataramanujam

o Executive Producers: Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman

o Executive Producer: Jennie Church-Cooper [Haven Entertainment]

o Showrunner and Executive Producer: Jim Margolis

· Follow Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...