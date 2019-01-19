PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND EXHIBITION PARTNERS LAUNCH “GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT” ADVANCE SCREENINGS TO THE COMEDY WHAT MEN WANT

Fans will have the opportunity to see the film early for one day only, on Wednesday, February 6th at 7:00pm

Paramount Pictures announced that on Wednesday, February 6th, fans at select theatres in the U.S. will have the chance to attend paid WHAT MEN WANT Girls’ Night Out Screenings.

Fans who participate in this one-day only event will get the chance to grab their friends for a fun night out and see the film on the big screen before it opens nationwide on Friday, February 8th. Tickets will be on sale for the prevailing price at participating locations, and each paid admission includes a ticket to the movie, bonus content and a free WHAT MEN WANT cocktail glass at all participating theatres while supplies last. Some circuits will offer special concession deals, specialty beverages themed around the movie, and/or more. Offers will vary from circuit to circuit and theatre to theatre.

Showtime will be 7:00PM at all participating locations, with 335 theatres participating in over 70 markets. Over 200 of the screenings to take place at theatres with bars and/or with beer/wine & frozen drink service.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18th at WhatMenWantMovie.com as well as at participating theatre box offices and respective exhibitor ticketing sites.

