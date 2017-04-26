Papercutz Previews The Loud House Graphic Novel In Free Comic Book Day Comic!

Papercutz contribution to Free Comic Book Day is a sneak peek at the first graphic novel based on Nickelodeon’s hit animated series The Loud House.

The Loud House follows 11-year-old Lincoln as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive in the bedlam of a large family, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters. With his best bud Clyde, Lincoln always comes up with a plan to stay one step ahead of the chaos, but whether or not it works is where the adventures begin.

Series creator Chris Savino will attend a signing at Loss Angeles’ House of Secrets on May 6th.

The 2017 Papercutz Free Comic Book Day Issue offers choice cuts from the eagerly anticipated graphic novel “The Loud House: There Will Be Chaos,” which will be released in comic shops on May 3rd and in bookstores on May 9th.

PAPERCUTZ RELEASES FREE COMIC BOOK DAY TITLE BASED ON NICKELODEON’S HIT SHOW “THE LOUDHOUSE”

Creator Chris Savino to Attend Signing at LA’s House of Secrets on May 6, 2017

April 26, 2017) — Fans of Nickelodeon’s #1 hit animated show “The Loud House” will get a sneak peek at the the first ever graphic novel based on the hit show on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday May 6, 2017. The 2017 Papercutz Free Comic Book Day Issue offers choice cuts from the eagerly anticipated graphic novel “The Loud House: There Will Be Chaos,” which will be released in bookstores on May 9th and in comic shops on May 31th. The Loud House graphic novel marks the first time the characters will appear in a full volume and features stories and artwork from show creator Chris Savino and his talented team of animators and writers.

“The Loud House” follows 11-year-old Lincoln as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive in the bedlam of a large family, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters. With his best bud Clyde, Lincoln always comes up with a plan to stay one step ahead of the chaos, but whether or not it works is where the adventures begin.

“Comics are a first love for many folks on our team,” said Chris Savino, creator and executive producer, Nickelodeon’s The Loud House. “And with eleven siblings in one series, there are lots of The Loud House stories to be told. I’m excited that we get to expand the Loud universe while also contributing to a medium that everyone on our staff is so passionate about. Comics and animation have always been closely related and it’s hard to pick which one I love more. Thanks to Papercutz I don’t have to choose! That’s even better than getting the last slice of pizza! Right, Lincoln?”

Fans in the Los Angeles area will be able to meet Chris Savino at a signing for Free Comic Book Day at House of Secrets in Culver City. The store is located at 1930 W Olive Ave, in Burbank and the signing will last from 2:00 to 4:00 PM PT.

The 2017 Papercutz Free Comic Book Day Issue includes stories written by Kevin Sullivan, David King, Jared Morgan, Miguel Puga, Ari Castleton, Jordan Rosato, with art by Jared Morgan, David King, Kevin Sullivan, Miguel Puga, Miguel Puga, Ari Castleton, and Jordan Rosato.

Fans can watch episodes of “The Loud House” on Nickelodeon, Nick.com and the Nick App.

ABOUT THE LOUD HOUSE: THERE WILL BE CHAOS: “The Loud House” is Nickelodeon’s big, new, #1 hit animated show! Learn from Lincoln Loud the ins and outs of living in a huge household with 10 sisters! Lincoln will teach you important life lessons such as how to always get the last slice of pizza, how to restore law and order to the living room, and how to properly dispose of poopy diapers! All this and more from Nickelodeon’s first family-Lincoln and his sisters Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lisa, Lola, Lana, and Lily! Featuring stories by “The Loud House” animation crew and show creator Chris Savino! The Loud House #1: There Will Be Chaos will be available in bookstores and comic book stores across the United States and Canada on May 9th, 2017.

ABOUT PAPERCUTZ: Papercutz has published great graphic novels for over a decade. Papercutz graphic novels for kids, tweens, and teens include a wide range of genres from humor, action adventure, mystery, and horror to favorite licensed characters. It is proud to be the only publisher exclusively dedicated to children’s graphic novels, working every day to introduce young readers to the imaginative wonders waiting to be discovered in comics. To find out more visit http://www.papercutz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...