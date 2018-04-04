Pantheon Books Readying Alex Ross’ Marvelosity for Fall!

Alex Ross has long since established himself as the go to guy for photo real takes on superheroes, having done covers and interior art for both Marvel and DC over a span of decades.

Random House imprint Pantheon Books will be publishing a superhero-sized (304 pages) collection of Ross’ art from Marvel Comics – Marvelocity – The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross. The volume will also include a new ten-page story.

Edited by Chip Kidd and Geoff Spear – and with an introduction by J.J. Abrams – Marvelocity will be in stores on October 2nd.

ALEX ROSS, ARTIST AND BESTSELLING AUTHOR OF MYTHOLOGY, TO PUBLISH HIS EAGERLY AWAITED MARVELOCITY THIS FALL

New York, NY (April 4, 2018)—MARVELOCITY by Alex Ross will be published on October 2, 2018 by Pantheon Books, thirteen years after the release of his Eisner Award-winning, nationally best-selling Mythology: The DC Comics Art of Alex Ross. MARVELOCITY is a retrospective celebration of Marvel Comics, the other half of the comics galaxy that is currently ruling the world with Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, the Avengers, the X-Men, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Fantastic Four.

Ross brings the heroes of the Marvel universe into dynamic life as never before. With an introduction by J.J. Abrams, MARVELOCITY includes more than 50 previously unpublished sketches, working models, and other preparatory art, and a 14-panel portfolio gallery of Marvel’s most beloved characters. MARVELOCITY also contains a new 10-page story by Ross that pits Spider-Man against the Sinister Six and ends with a stunning twist. The first printing is 75,000 copies.

In the last decade, Marvel has created the most successful franchise in cinematic history by deftly telling compelling stories about characters that audiences love. Currently, Ross works exclusively for Marvel, though he has also worked for DC Comics. He has an enormous fan base that continues to grow. He works exclusively in pencil, ink, and paint on paper, completely by hand, with no computer enhancement. MARVELOCITY chronicles this creative process.

“Alex is a legend,” says Ta-Nehisi Coates. “Even if you don’t consider yourself a comics-head, you should check out his work to see what the best of the form has to offer.”

Ross was born in 1970 in Portland, Oregon, and grew up in Lubbock, Texas. He studied painting at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, and after graduation, he worked at the Leo Burnett advertising agency as an in-house artist. His first published comics work appeared shortly after that, and he soon went out on his own. He has won every comics industry accolade many times over, including ten Will Eisner Awards. He lives with his family in Chicago.

MARVELOCITY: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross (on sale 10/2/18)

full color hardcover: 978-1-101871973 / $50 / 304 pages

