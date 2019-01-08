Overlord Invades Home Video in February!

Paramount Pictures’ war/unexpected horrors of war film Overlord will be deployed in home video beginning with Digital on February 5th – followed by 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ Combo Packs on February 19.

The Certified Fresh film will come with the six part Horrors of War Making of documentary.

Deploying on Digital February 5, 2019

4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ Combo Packs arrive February 19

TORONTO, Ont. – Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), the “wild and fantastically fun thrill fest” (Molly Freeman, Screenrant) OVERLORD lands on Digital February 5, 2019 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 19 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Embraced by critics, OVERLORD is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and was hailed as “wonderfully tense and truly exhilarating” (Jonathan Barkan, Dread Central). The wildly entertaining genre mash-up boasts a stellar ensemble cast, non-stop action and plenty of wild twists you have to see to believe.

Fans can go even further behind enemy lines with nearly an hour of explosive bonus material on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack or Digital*. The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital release** feature Dolby Vision® HDR, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts Dolby Atmos® audio mixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead***. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

Nothing can prepare you for the mind-blowing mayhem that is OVERLORD, an insanely twisted thrill ride about a team of American paratroopers who come face-to-face with Nazi super-soldiers unlike the world has ever seen.

OVERLORD stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbaek, John Magaro, Bokeem Woodbine and Mathilde Ollivier.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*:

The Horrors of War

o Creation

o Death Above

o Death on the Ground

o Death Below

o Death No More

o Brothers in Arms

The OVERLORD DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents

A BAD ROBOT Production “OVERLORD” JOVAN ADEPO

WYATT RUSSSELL PILOU ASBÆK JOHN MAGARO BOKEEM WOODBINE

Visual Effects and Animation by INDUSTRIAL LIGHT & MAGIC

Music by JED KURZEL Costume Designer ANNA B. SHEPPARD Edited by MATT EVANS

Production Designer JON HENSON Director of Photography LAURIE ROSE, BSC FABIAN WAGNER, ASC, BSC

Executive Producers JO BURN JON COHEN CORY BENNETT LEWIS

Produced by J.J. ABRAMS, p.g.a. LINDSEY WEBER, p.g.a.

Story by BILLY RAY Screenplay by BILLY RAY and MARK L. SMITH Directed by JULIUS

