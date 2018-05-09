Outlander Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6!

As filming continues on Outlander: Season 4 (see preview photos above and following), Starz has announced that its hit time travel/romance series has been renewed for seasons five and six.

Seasons five and six will each play out over 12 episodes respectively and will be based on material from the fifth book in the Outlander series, entitled The Fiery Cross, as well as the sixth book in the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

STARZ & SONY PICTURES TELEVISION’S HIT SERIES “OUTLANDER” WILL RETURN NOVEMBER 2018

STARZ GREENLIGHTS SEASONS FIVE AND SIX OF THE TIME TRAVEL DRAMA

Santa Monica, Calif. – May 9, 2018 – Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht, in association with Sony Pictures Television, announced today that the Golden Globe® nominated STARZ Original series “Outlander” will premiere its fourth season this November 2018, and also announced that Starz has renewed its hit series “Outlander” for two new seasons, taking the series through a sixth season.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” said Albrecht.

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts, and Andy Harries, Starz will continue to partner with Sony Pictures Television on this multi-book, 24-episode pick-up for “Outlander.” Seasons five and six will each play out over 12 episodes respectively and will be based on material from the fifth book in the Outlander series, entitled The Fiery Cross, as well as the sixth book in the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The fourth season of “Outlander” is currently shooting on location in Scotland and will include 13 episodes based upon Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. The upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The critically-acclaimed third season of “Outlander” averaged 5.8 million multiplatform viewers per episode, while averaging 5.1 million multiplatform viewers for all three seasons.* In 2017, “Outlander” was the second-most viewed premium scripted series among women (behind “Game of Thrones”), and was regularly a Top 5-rated cable drama with women.** “Outlander” is one of only six current premium scripted series to increase its episode premiere ratings in Season 3 from Season 1.***

The “Outlander” television series is the hugely successful drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The Outlander series spans the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

“Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV rights to the original series.

