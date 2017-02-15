Outlander Moves Locations and Return Date!

The third season of Outlander will premiere in September, 2017. Not only that, but the series is moving production from Scotland to South Africa.

Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have posted a video on the show’s Facebook page bidding Scotland a fond farewell, though, as they note, Outlander will return in the future.

Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz addressed the later premiere, “While ‘Droughtlander’ will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the ‘Voyager’ book in its entirety. The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible.”

STARZ AND SONY PICTURES TELEVISION ANNOUNCE “OUTLANDER” TO RETURN IN SEPTEMBER 2017

Production Transfers from Scotland to South Africa to Shoot

Last Five Episodes

Co-stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan Say “Goodbye to Scotland” in Video for Fans

Beverly Hills, Calif. – February 15, 2017 – Today Starz, in association with Sony Pictures Television, announced that season three of the Golden Globe® nominated series “Outlander” will return in September 2017. The third season will include 13 episodes based upon Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. In March, production and filming on the current season moves from its home base in Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot pivotal sea voyage scenes on the former sets of the STARZ original series “Black Sails.” Production on the season began in September 2016 and will wrap in June 2017. “Outlander” will attend San Diego Comic Con again this summer, offering fans a chance to experience more of this beloved series in person.

The story picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?

Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television said, “With the scope of the production and all of the intricate details that go into the Emmy®-nominated sets and costumes, we had to make sure everything is kept to the high standard of the previous seasons and Diana Gabaldon’s beautiful story. We’re so proud of the incredible work that Ron and the Outlander team have done.”

Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide and all the books have graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The “Outlander” series spans the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one grandiose tale. The second season of “Outlander” won the Critics’ Choice Award for Most Bingeworthy Show, and four People’s Choice Awards, including Favorite TV Show.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV rights to the original series.

