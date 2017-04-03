Our Biggest Export After Oranges Teaser: Claws!

Claws follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.

The new trailer explains how they raised the money for their new salon – and how far they’ll go to keep it.

Claws debuts on Sunday, June 11, at 9/8C).

Trouble Comes to a Central Florida Nail Salon in TNT’s New Dramedy, Claws

Niecy Nash Stars in Series Executive-Produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and Director Howard Deutch With Creator Eliot Laurence as Co-Executive Producer

TNT’s Claws is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a Central Florida nail salon. Niecy Nash (Getting On, The Soul Man), Carrie Preston (True Blood), Harold Perrineau (Lost, Oz), Jenn Lyon (Justified), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Karrueche Tran (The Nice Guys), Jason Antoon (Famous in Love), Kevin Rankin (Dallas Buyers Club, Friday Night Lights), Jack Kesy (The Strain) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) star in the hour-long dramedy, which is slated to launch across TNT’s television, mobile and digital platforms on Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

Claws follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures. At the center is salon owner Desna (Niecy Nash), who lives with and cares for her mentally ill twin brother, Dean (Harold Perrineau). Desna’s staff includes best friend Jennifer (Jenn Lyon), a tenuously sober ex-party girl raising two children from previous relationships; Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), Desna’s enigmatic driver who also provides security for the salon; Polly (Carrie Preston), a mild-mannered preppy who recently served time in prison for identity theft; and Virginia (Karrueche Tran), who makes no effort to hide her boredom and impatience with her job.

Adding chaos to the Nail Artisan mix is Roller (Jack Kesy), a gangstered-out redneck who runs a barely legal pain clinic and uses Desna’s nail salon to launder their obscene profits; Bryce (Kevin Rankin), Jennifer’s husband who is also newly sober and trying to stay legit by working as an abundance coach; Dr. Ken Brickman (Jason Antoon), a bona fide doctor at a decidedly un-bona fide drug clinic; and Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris), a dangerous Dixie Mafia crime boss who is deeply Catholic and actively bisexual.

Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca, Toy Story 4, Celeste and Jesse Forever, A to Z,), Will McCormack (Toy Story 4, Celeste and Jesse Forever, A to Z), Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, Criminal Minds), who also serves as showrunner, and director Howard Deutch (True Blood, Pretty in Pink). Creator and co-executive producer Eliot Laurence (Welcome to Me) wrote the pilot, which was directed by Nicole Kassell (The Americans, The Leftovers). Claws is produced by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T.

