Original Sin Trailer: Castle Rock!

A woman walking barefoot in the snow toward a gothic house; a high school mascot waving to a little girl before stepping off the roof of the high school; a woman, holding a knife, looking under her child’s bed…

The new trailer for Hulu’s Castle Rock is filled with moments of impending doom – played low-key, but definitely unsettling.

Castle Rock premiere on Hulu on July 25th.

Today, Hulu announced that Castle Rock, the psychological-horror anthology series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King, will premiere on July 25th with the first three episodes only on Hulu. Please see below for an exciting new teaser for the series.

SYNOPSIS: A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock is an original story that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Billy Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

