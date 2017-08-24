Orange Is the New Black’s Diane Guerrero Snags Regular Role on Superior Donuts!

Orange Is the New Black’s Diane Guerrero has signed on to play Sofia – a young Uptown gentrifier who parks her food truck, which serves healthy, socially conscious breakfast foods, in front of Arthur’s old-school donut shop – a new regular character on CBS’ Superior Donuts.

Superior Donuts returns for its second season on Monday, October 30th.

DIANE GUERRERO JOINS THE CAST OF “SUPERIOR DONUTS”

CBS announced today that Diane Guerrero has joined the cast of SUPERIOR DONUTS as a series regular. She will be introduced in the second season premiere on Monday, Oct. 30 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Guerrero will play Sofia, a young Uptown gentrifier who parks her food truck, which serves healthy, socially conscious breakfast foods, in front of Arthur’s old-school donut shop. Though Arthur assumes she’s an entitled millennial, she’s actually a hard-working, enterprising, self-made woman who has poured every penny into her food truck business, which she plans to turn into an empire.

“We’re huge fans of Diane’s work on ‘Orange Is the New Black,’” said SUPERIOR DONUTS executive producer Bob Daily. “And we’re excited to be introducing her as a young entrepreneur who moves into the neighborhood, driving Arthur crazy and catching Franco’s eye.”

Guerrero is best known for playing Maritza Ramos on the series “Orange Is the New Black,” for which she has won three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as her role as Lina on JANE THE VIRGIN. In 2016 Guerrero released the memoir In the Country We Love: My Family Divided, which recounts her personal story of the real plight of undocumented immigrants in this country.

