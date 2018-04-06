One More Time Dept.: FX Orders Y: The Last Man Pilot!

Brian Vaughn’s 60-issue epic sci-fi comic, Y: The Last Man, is getting another shot at becoming a TV series.

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2018 – FX Networks has ordered a pilot for Y based on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series Y: The Last Man, it was announced today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. Melina Matsoukas will direct the pilot, which will be produced by FX Productions.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aida Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) will serve as Co-Showrunners and will Executive Produce along with Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyonce: Formation), Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, The Hunger Games) and Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Marvel’s Runaways, Saga), who have been working together to develop the series.

All of the men are dead. But one. Based on the DC comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a world of women — exploring gender, race, class and survival.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

