OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! It’s Agent Cooper! Trailer: Twin Peaks!

And there he is, just walking out of the shadows! I wonder where he’s been…

Twin Peaks returns on Showtime on Sunday, May 21st. What are you waiting for? Clck on continue reading!

Twin Peaks | Kyle MacLachlan Returns as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper | SHOWTIME Series (2017) – YouTube

Kyle MacLachlan reprises his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. TWIN PEAKS, the 18-part limited event series will debut with a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT. Immediately following the premiere, SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the SHOWTIME streaming service, SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®. In its second week, TWIN PEAKS will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on the linear network, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by one-hour parts in subsequent weeks.

