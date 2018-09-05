Oh, No! Justin Bieber’s a Zombie Trailer: Anna and the Apocalypse!

Anna and the Apocalypse is the Christmas movie for everyone who’s wonder what would happen if you crossed Shaun of the Dead with La La Land (Me! Me!) – a singing, dancing zombie apocalypse movie.

Anna and the Apocalypse opens on November 30th.

MUSIC. CHRISTMAS. ZOMBIES.

What a Time to Be Alive!

In Theaters: November 30, 2018

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other…

