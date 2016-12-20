Movie Trailers

Of Course It’s The New John Wick Chapter Two Trailer!

‘You workin’, John?’

”Fraid so.’

‘Nuff said!

John Wick Chapter 2 opens on February 10th, 2017. Check out the new trailer after the jump.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, with John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Trailer Grade: A+

