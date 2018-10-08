NYCC2018: VIZ Media Announces New Acquisitions, Pre-Orders for Castlevania: Season 1!

At New York Comic Con 2018, VIZ Media announced a release date for Castlevania: Season 1 on home video – December 4th (with pre-orders being taken now).

VIZ also announced the acquisition of two new properties: The Art of Neon Genesis Evangelion: 2007-2017 and the shojo manga series Daytime Shooting Star.

Both tiles will be released in Summer 2019. Details follow.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES PREORDERS FOR THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF CASTLEVANIA SEASON 1

The Hit Netflix Animated Series Based On The Castlevania

Video Game Arrives On Blu-ray And DVD This December

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, has announced preorders for the home media release of CASTLEVANIA SEASON 1.

Set to debut on December 4th, the four-episode first season of the series is produced by Frederator Studios and has streamed to wide acclaim on Netflix. CASTLEVANIA will be available on Blu-ray, with an MSRP of $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN, and on DVD, with an MSRP of $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN.

Bonus features for the CASTLEVANIA SEASON 1 home media release include on-disc storyboards and art galleries for both the BD and DVD. Exclusive Blu-ray extras include the sketch art-to-animation animatic sequences of CASTLEVANIA’S most exciting moments!

Inspired by the classic video game series, CASTLEVANIA is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. In Season 1, Trevor Belmont, embittered and excommunicated, finds himself drawn into a battle for the survival of Europe – a region that has brought doom upon itself by taking away the one thing its greatest monster loved.

“With its dark, multi-layered storyline filled with demons, magic, and action, CASTLEVANIA has established itself as a series that adeptly expands the original premise of the classic video game,” says Brian Ige, VIZ Media’s Vice President of Animation. “We look forward to the series being a highlight on many fans’ holiday wish lists this season.”

For additional information on CASTLEVANIA and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLISHING ACQUISITIONS AT NEW YORK COMIC CON 2018

VIZ Media’s New Titles Include THE ART OF NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: 2007-2017 And The Shojo Manga Series DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announced a pair of new publishing acquisitions this past weekend at New York Comic Con 2018, including of THE ART OF NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: 2007-2017 and the shojo manga series DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR.

A collection of artwork from the groundbreaking series will be presented in THE ART OF NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: 2007-2017. The comprehensive edition, which is set for release in the summer of 2019, compiles a decade’s worth of bold imagery and vivid illustrations for the enduring property. Also announced was the acquisition of the famed shojo manga series, DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR. The manga has drawn rave reviews and inspired a popular live-action feature film.

Additional information on each of these titles will be announced in the near future.

THE ART OF NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: 2007-2017 · Debuts Summer 2019

A collection of ten years’ worth of illustrations from the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, including movie art, concept art, collaborations with mobile video games, fashion spreads, dozens of illustrations from NEON GENESIS EVANGELION character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, and much, much more!

DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR, By Mika Yamamori · Debuts Summer 2019

After arriving in Tokyo to live with her uncle, Suzume collapses in a nearby park where she had once seen a shooting star during the day. A handsome stranger brings her to her new home and tells her they’ll meet again. Suzume starts her first day at her new high school sitting next to a boy who blushes furiously at her touch. And her homeroom teacher is none other than the handsome stranger!

For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

