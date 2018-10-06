NYCC2018: This Not Your Usual Fairy Tale Trailer: Tell Me a Story!

The official trailer for CBS All Access’ upcoming original thriller, Tell Me a Story, was revealed today during the series’ New York Comic-Con panel at Javits Center.

The series – interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel in unusual ways – will premiere on Wednesday, October 31st.

"Tell Me a Story" Premieres Wednesday, October 31 on CBS All Access

“Tell Me a Story” Premieres Wednesday, October 31 on CBS All Access

New Episodes of “Tell Me a Story” Will Be Released Weekly on

Thursdays Exclusively for CBS All Access Subscribers

TELL ME A STORY’s New York Comic-Con panel was moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook and featured a conversation with executive producer Kevin Williamson and cast members James Wolk (“Jordan”), Billy Magnussen (“Nick”), Dania Ramirez (“Hannah”), Danielle Campbell (“Kayla”) and Paul Wesley (“Eddie”).

TELL ME A STORY takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

The cast of TELL ME A STORY includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

From Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

