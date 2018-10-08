NYCC2018: The End Is Nigh Trailer: Good Omens!

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens was shown at New York Comic Con 2018 over the weekend.

It looks pretty much the way I hoped it would – brilliant!

Good Omens will premiere in 2019.

The end is nigh. #GoodOmens: Coming to Prime Video in 2019. Based on the best-selling novel by renowned authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this series follows the story of Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, who have formed an unlikely friendship spanning 6,000 years and have grown fond of life on earth. However, the end of time grows near with the approaching Armageddon and they must now join forces to find a way to save the world.

