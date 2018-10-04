NYCC2018: Orion Pictures to Distribute Exclusive Con Posters for Anna and the Apocalypse!

Orion Pictures will be distributing a special poster at its panel for the apocalyptic musical, Anna and the Apocalypse at New York Comic Con 2018.

The panel will be held in Room 1A10 at the Javits Center; the film opens in select theaters on November 30th before expanding on December 7th.

This Saturday, the ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE cast will be at NYCC for their first ever convention appearance! Join stars Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, and Marli Siu, director John McPhail, and composers Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly for a panel and interviews. In the meantime, check out the new Limited Edition NYCC poster by award-winning artist Jim Evans.

*Stay tuned for the first single release and music video from the film, debuting tomorrow!*

AATA NYCC Panel

October 6, 2018, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Room 1A10 – Javits Center

More info here.

Interviews

with Cast and Composers

October 6, 2018, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Press Room #3 – Javits Center

In Select Theaters November 30, Expanding Nationwide December 7

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other…

Cast: Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton & Paul Kaye

Directed by: John McPhail

Written by: Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry

Produced by: Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Musical

Rating: R

Running Time: 92 minutes

Distributor: Orion Pictures

