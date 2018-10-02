NYCC2018: CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story Heads to New York Comic Con 2018!

CBS All Access is bringing Kevin Williamson’s Tell Me a Story to New Comic Con 2018. The streaming service has released the show’s key art (below) in the lead up to the Con.

The series takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller set in modern-day New York City.

Tell me a Story premieres on CBS All Access on Wednesday, October 31st.

“TELL ME A STORY” CAST HEADS TO NEW YORK COMIC-CON

Participating Cast Includes Paul Wesley, James Wolk, Dania Ramirez, Billy Magnussen and Danielle Campbell

Official Key Art for “Tell Me a Story” Revealed Today

in Anticipation of New York Comic-Con 2018

The cast of CBS All Access’ highly anticipated new thriller, TELL ME A STORY, will be heading to New York Comic-Con 2018. TELL ME A STORY will host a panel on Friday, Oct. 5 from 5:15-6:00 PM, ET at the Javits Center in Room 1A06. Participating cast includes Paul Wesley (Eddie), James Wolk (Jordan), Dania Ramirez (Hannah), Billy Magnussen (Nick), and Danielle Campbell (Kayla) along with executive producer Kevin Williamson. The panel will be moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

TELL ME A STORY premieres exclusively on CBS All Access this Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31. Following the series premiere, new episodes of TELL ME A STORY’s 10-episode first season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

TELL ME A STORY takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

The cast of TELL ME A STORY includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, and Zabryna Guevara, with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

From Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

