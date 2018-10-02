NYCC 2018: Dynamite Entertainment Launches Exclusive Giclée Print Program!

Dynamite Entertainment is set to launch a brand new program for high-end giclée prints this winter. The Dynamite Giclée Program will feature some of the company’s most iconic characters illustrated by the most prestigious fine artists – beginning with Vampirella as interpreted by Dave Stevens.

Dynamite Launches Exclusive Giclée Print Program!

High-End Art Editions Arrive in Stores January 2019 Beginning with Vampirella by Dave Stevens

October 2, Mt. Laurel, NJ: Dynamite Entertainment is set to launch a brand new program for high-end giclée prints this winter. The Dynamite Giclée Program will feature some of the company’s most iconic characters illustrated by the most prestigious fine artists, perfect for the art collector or comics enthusiast.

The first print to reach specialty retailers and comic shops will be Vampirella, drawn by Dave Stevens (The Rocketeer) and measure 34 3/4″ X 17 1/2″. Following releases will see creations by Jae Lee, Joe Jusko, Joseph Michael Linsner and more.

Giclées are high-end reproductions that capture every detail of the original humanly, mechanically, or technically possible. The resulting print has no perceptible dot pattern, an endless array of richly-saturated color, and every nuance of the original image. The latest inks offer a 70-year light-fastness and UV-resistance under museum archival conditions.

Beyond this description, a Giclée print simply must be seen to be fully appreciated. Printed on canvas, stretched, then framed, these high-end Canvas Giclées are the ultimate tribute to this famous moment in comic book history!

“We’re incredibly passionate about the artists we work with and the artwork they create. This new Giclée program will give fans a chance to appreciate some of the more iconic pieces we’ve published in our history,” said Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. “We’re beginning with a beautiful rendition of Vampirella by the excellent Dave Stevens, from there we’ll offer limited print runs of additional characters and artists on a monthly basis.”

The Dynamite Giclée Program commences with Dave Stevens’ Vampirella and will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ November 2018 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in January 2019. Die-Hard Comic book fans are encouraged to reserve a Giclée with their local comic book retailers.

