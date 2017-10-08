NYCC 2017 – To Prevent Hell On Earth Mulder & Scully Need To Betray Humanity? – The X-Files 2018 Trailer!

In the first teaser for the next X-Files event series, The Cigarette-Smoking Man asks a small favor from Mulder and Scully – and it all hinges on…

The X-Files returns in 2018.

The all-new 10-episode installment once again will be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The event series will air during the 2017-2018 season.

In 2016, THE X-FILES drew an average Multi-Platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers and was last season’s No. 2 broadcast drama. It also was the season’s most talked-about event series on Twitter.

The secret lies in the X-FILES folder. Find out the truth when the X-FILES returns all-new in 2018 on FOX.

