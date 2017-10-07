NYCC 2017: Here There Will Always Be Mystery Trailer: Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams!

Amazon released the first trailer for its sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams at New York Comic-Con 2017 earlier today.

The trailer gives glimpses of its all-star cast – Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Maura Tierney, Janelle Monae, Richard Madden, Liam Cunningham, Vera Farmiga, Juno Temple, Essie Davis, Benedict Wong, Jacob Vargas and more – while establishing a sense of wonder.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams will premiere in 2018.

From the mind of the prolific sci-fi author, comes the new anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. With 10 standalone episodes and a sweeping all-star cast, each epic story will explore fantasy, humanity, and a future we’ve only begun to imagine. »

About Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Based on the short stories from one of science fiction’s most prolific authors, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams explores humanity in 10 standalone episodes. From 5 to 5000 years in the future, each story in the anthology will question what it means to be human in uniquely ambitious, grounded, yet fantastical worlds.

