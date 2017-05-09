Nuclear Clip: Unacknowledged!

It’s spring, so of course a young person’s mind turns to… government conspiracies, UFOs and the like.

Unacknowledged is the latest documentary that purports to tell the truth about Roswell, aliens and UFOs. The press release claims that 80% of the information in the film has never been seen before.

Sounds like fun (unless you’re a paranoid schizophrenic) – but a new clip has a new take that sets up that new information in a unique way.

Unacknowledged is now available on Digital and debuts on On Demand on May 23rd.

We’re not alone. We never were.

On behalf of The Orchard we are excited to share a new clip and announce that UNACKNOWLEDGED is NOW Available to own on digital platforms!

Featuring Dr. Steven Greer, founder of The Disclosure Project, and narrated by Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), this documentary is an important exposé revealing covert interstellar secrets. Hearing from high-level scientific experts and credible sources, the film brings to light shocking technological developments that has never before been disclosed the public.

Available on:

iTunes

Amazon

FandangoNOW

Google Play

Vimeo

Vudu

#UNACKNOWLEDGED

—

UNACKNOWLEDGED

NOW On Digital | On Demand May 23

“Unacknowledged” focuses on the historic files of the Disclosure Project and how UFO secrecy has been ruthlessly enforced – and why. The best evidence for Extraterrestrial contact, dating back decades, is presented with direct top-secret witness testimony, documents and UFO footage, 80% if which has never been revealed anywhere else. The behind-the-scenes research and high level meetings convened by Dr. Steven Greer will expose the degree of illegal, covert operations at the core of UFO secrecy. From briefings with the CIA Director, top Pentagon Generals and Admirals, to the briefing of President Obama via senior advisor John Podesta, chairman of the Hillary Clinton Campaign – we take the viewer behind the veil of secrecy and into the corridors of real power where the UFO secrets reside. The viewer will learn that a silent coup d’état has occurred dating back to the 1950s and that the Congress, the President and other world leaders have been sidelined by criminal elements within the Military-Industrial-Financial complex.

Director: Michael Mazzola

Narrator: Giancarlo Esposito

Producers: Steven M. Greer, MD, DGZ60, Jim Martin, Stephen Peek, Grant Ibrahim, Chris Crescitelli

Writers: Steven M. Greer, MD and Stephen Peek

Distributor: The Orchard

Genre: Documentary

Like this: Like Loading...