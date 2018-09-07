Norm Macdonald Has a Show? Trailer!

Yes, Norm Macdonald has a show – it’s called Norm Macdonald Has a Show, and it looks to be witty, wise, crude and bizarre (simultaneously).

And wait ’til you see who his guests are!

Check out the trailer below. Norm Macdonald Has a Show premieres on Netflix on September 14th.

Anything goes when Norm Macdonald and his trusty sidekick, Adam Eget, dive into hilarious and unexpected conversations with celebrity guests. The premiere season of Norm Macdonald has a Show welcomes guests Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels. All episodes streaming beginning September 14.

Watch Norm Macdonald has a Show on Netflix.

