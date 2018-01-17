Nobody Knows I’m Gay Trailer: Love, Simon!

Simon Speir is just like every seventeen-year old kid – he drinks way too much iced coffee; hits the carbs way too much, and likes a good party.

He just has one big secret – he’s gay. And he wants a grand romance.

Love, Simon comes out on March 16th.

LOVE, SIMON

Release: March 16, 2018

Director: Greg Berlanti

Screenplay by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger

Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen

Cast: Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Tony Hale.

SYNOPSIS

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

LOVE, SIMON Official Channels

LOVE, SIMON (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Album Pre-order

LOVE, SIMON Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song) Bleachers

2. Rollercoaster Bleachers

3. Never Fall In Love Jack Antonoff & MØ

4. Strawberries & Cigarettes Troye Sivan

5. Sink In Amy Shark**

6. Love Lies Khalid & Normani

7. The Oogum Boogum Song Brenton Wood

8. Love Me The 1975

9. I Wanna Dance With Somebody Whitney Houston

10. Someday At Christmas Jackson 5

11. Wings Haerts

12. Keeping A Secret Bleachers*

13. Wild Heart Bleachers

*Does not appear in film

**Version does not appear in film

