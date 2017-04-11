Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally, Meryl Streep and Indian Jones Drive EPIX in May!

EPIX brings Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally’s ribald original comedy special – Summer of 69: No Apostrophe to its May schedule. (Warning: may be salacious and/or hilarious – or both!) Premiere: May 19th.

The network also has the world television premiere of Oscar®-nominated Florence Foster Jenkins – the true story of a woman who wanted nothing more to sing but couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. Premiere: May 29th.

In honor of the Indy 500, EPIX will drive an all-day marathon of Indiana Jones movies on Sunday, May 28th.

EPIX MAY 2017 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

EPIX HEATS UP IN MAY WITH THE WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE OF NICK OFFERMAN AND MEGAN MULLALLY’S EPIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIAL SUMMER OF 69: NO APOSTROPHE

TUNE-IN TO MUSICAL COMEDY FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS AS IT MAKES ITS WORLD TELEVISION DEBUT ON EPIX

IN HONOR OF THE INDY 500, SPEED ON OVER TO EPIX FOR AN ALL-DAY INDIANA JONES MOVIE MARATHON STARTING AT 5:30AM ET/PT

EPIX ORIGINALS

WORLD TV PREMIERE: Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally – Summer of 69: No Apostrophe premieres Friday, May 19th at 10:00pm ET/PT, 9:00 C

RE-AIRS: May 23rd at 10:00pm ET/PT, 9:00 C

May 27th at 11:50pm ET/PT, 10:50 C

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are yanking the britches right off of their marriage, exposing the salacious details of their fiery union for all the world to enjoy, featuring songs, funny talking, heavy ribaldry, light petting and an astonishing final act of completion. Directed by Jay Karas. (NR)

MOVIES

WORLD TV PREMIERE: Florence Foster Jenkins premieres Monday, May 29th at 8:00pm ET/PT, 7:00 C

RE-AIRS: May 29th at 12:30am ET/PT, 11:30 C

May 30th at 4:20pm ET/PT, 3:20 C

The story of Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep), a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice. Also stars Hugh Grant and Simon Helberg. Directed by Stephen Frears. (PG-13)

ALSO THIS MONTH ON EPIX: Goldeneye airs Thursday, May 4th at 8:00pm ET/PT, 7:00 C

RE-AIRS: May 5th at 9:20am ET/PT, 8:20am C & 2:30pm ET/PT, 1:30 C

Pierce Brosnan ignites the screen as James Bond in this explosive, thrill-packed adventure that pits him against a vengeful adversary who controls an awesome space weapon capable of global destruction. Also stars Sean Bean, Izabella Scorpio and Famke Janssen. Directed by Martin Campbell. (PG-13)

IN HONOR OF THE INDY 500: Indiana Jones Movie Marathon all day Sunday, May 28th starting at 5:30am ET/PT, 4:30 C

Raiders of the Lost Ark – 5:30am ET/PT, 4:30 C (PG)

RE-AIRS: 1:45pm ET/PT, 12:45 C

10:05pm ET/PT, 9:05 C

Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom – 7:30am ET/PT, 6:30 C (PG)

RE-AIRS: 3:45pm ET/PT, 2:45 C

12:05am ET/PT, 11:05 C

Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade – 9:30am ET/PT, 8:30 C (PG-13)

RE-AIRS: 5:50pm ET/PT, 4:50 C

2:05am ET/PT, 1:05 C

Indiana Jones & the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 11:40a ET/PT, 10:40 C (PG-13)

RE-AIRS : 8:00pm ET/PT, 7:00 C

4:15am ET/PT, 3:15 C

