New Issues of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Haikyu! Lead February Releases from VIZ Media!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3: Stardust Crusaders, Haikyu!: Vol. 8, and The Children Nowadays Vol. 2 are among the new digital manga releases from VIZ Media this month.

All volumes of shojo manga series So Cute It Hurts will be on sale for $4.99 each until February 13th.

If you’re looking for something new, there are free chapters of a number of ongoing series, like Boruto, Haikyu!, Seraph of the End and more. For details, read on.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW DIGITAL MANGA CONTENT FOR FEBRUARY

Catch The Latest Volume Of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, Shojo Manga Sales, Free New WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Series And More

VIZ Media spreads the love this February with brand new digital manga content that includes the latest updates to a variety of acclaimed and fan favorite series.

Notable additions this month are highlighted by the latest volumes for several continuing titles including Vol. 2 of THE CHILDREN NOWADAYS, Vol. 8 of the sports drama, HAIKYU!!, along with Vol. 2 of the action/adventure, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 3: STARDUST CRUSADERS and Vol. 11 of the smash hit horror series, TOKYO GHOUL.

Readers and shojo manga fans will not want to miss a special manga sale in anticipation of Valentine’s Day with special pricing on all volumes of SO CUTE IT HURTS!! for a limited time. Additional shojo series will be featured each week throughout the month in celebration of the season of love. Readers are encouraged to check back regularly for newly discounted titles.

Readers are also invited to explore a wide range of digital manga series that are featured in current issues of WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP with special FREE chapters

Shojo Manga Sale

SO CUTE IT HURTS!! Digital Manga Sale

Kick off February’s promotion featuring an array of popular shojo manga series with SO CUTE IT HURTS!! All volumes of the fan-favorite series will be on sale for only $4.99 per volume. Available through February 13th across all digital platforms.

Check VIZ.com each week throughout the rest of February for additional shojo manga titles to be featured in this month’s digital sales!

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Free Chapter Previews

Explore a wide range of acclaimed manga series currently featured in the world’s most popular manga magazine – WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP! New additions for February include six new Jump Start series! Check out HUNGRY MARIE by Ryuhei Tamura (creator of BEELZEBUB), STONE WORLD written by Riichiro Inagaki (EYESHIELD 21) with art by BOICHI and ROBOT X LAZERBEAM by Tadatoshi Fujimaki (creator of KUROKO’S BASKETBALL).

Catch Free Chapter highlights of a variety of popular Weekly Shonen Jump series at: VIZ.com/ShonenJump/chapters/all.

Free chapters are available now for the following series:

BORUTO



DRAGON BALL SUPER



élDLIVE



HAIKYU!!



HUNTER X HUNTER



SERAPH OF THE END



And more!

Digital manga updates for February include new volumes for 19 continuing VIZ Media series. Notable new releases this month include not-to-be-missed volumes for ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM (Vol. 14), BLACK CLOVER (Vol. 5), FOOD WARS! (Vol. 16), ONE PIECE (Vol. 81) and ULTRAMAN (Vol. 7). New additions to ongoing shojo series include KAMISAMA KISS (Vol. 23), MAID-SAMA! 2-in-1 (Vol. 7), SO CUTE IT HURTS!! (Vol. 11), and YONA OF THE DAWN (Vol. 4).

The free VIZ Manga App continues to be the top application for reading digital manga and features a massive library of the most popular series in the world. Through the innovative VIZ Manga digital platform registered users are able to use one account to view their purchased manga across more devices than ever. New series and volumes are added every Tuesday. Fans can also find these titles and more for the NOOK, Kindle Fire, and Kobo eReaders, as well as in the comiXology, iBooks and Google Play Stores.

Most manga volumes are available for purchase and download in the U.S. and Canada within the VIZ Manga application starting from only $4.99 (U.S. / CAN) each. Readers can also explore free Chapter 1 previews of most series.

For more information, please visit VIZ.com.

